Racism Is a Public Health Issue and ‘Police Brutality Must Stop,’ Medical Groups Say

June 2, 2020

(CNN) – As protests over George Floyd’s death continue nationwide, several doctors’ groups — the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association and American College of Physicians — are emphasizing that racism is a public health issue and they’re calling for police brutality to stop. The American Academy of Pediatrics posted to Twitter on Sunday night that “racism is a public health issue,” and the tweet linked to the AAP’s 2019 policy statement about the impact of racism on child and adolescent health.

