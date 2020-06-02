It’s Time to Bring Generic Drug Manufacturing Back to the U.S.

(STAT News) – In a hearing Tuesday afternoon on Capitol Hill, policymakers will consider repatriating America’s drug supply chain to avoid future shortages like the ones caused by Covid-19. They should think bigger. Repatriating the American drug supply is key not just to averting shortages but to restoring and preserving the integrity of generic drugs in America. It will also create tens of thousands of high-quality jobs in part of the U.S. that have been hurt by globalization.