Thousands of People Will Help Scientists to Track the Long-Term Health Effects of the Coronavirus Crisis

(Nature) – The effort, led by epidemiologist Monique Breteler, is one of several long-term cohort studies that originally focused on other diseases but have swiftly been repurposed to study the coronavirus. Population cohorts collect genetic, health and lifestyle information from thousands of people over years or even decades to find out which genetic and environmental factors collude to increase risk of diseases. The Rhineland Study, for instance, was set up in 2016 to study neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease.