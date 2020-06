Two More People Infected with Ebola in New Congo Outbreak, WHO Says

(Reuters) – The Ebola virus has infected two more people in Equateur province in western Democratic Republic of Congo and spread to a new area 150 km (93 miles) away from the original six cases, the World Heath Organization said on Wednesday. On Monday Congolese authorities confirmed tests showing that four people had died of Ebola in the western city of Mbandaka.