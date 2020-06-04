U.S. Health Department Asks Labs to Add Demographic Data to COVID-19 Results

(Reuters) – U.S. laboratories testing patients for COVID-19 are required to report data such as a patient’s age and ethnicity along with test results, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Thursday. The move aims to better understand why the respiratory illness affects certain demographics such as racial minorities and older Americans more severely than others, the HHS said in a statement.