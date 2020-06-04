The Coronavirus Outbreak Could Make It Quicker and Easier to Trial Drugs

(Nature) – The pandemic might hasten the kind of change in clinical trials that Cotliar and Science 37 were hoping to make anyway. And there could be other lasting effects on drug development: companies that are usually competitors are now collaborating, and many are trying to make their supply chains more robust to deal with disruption. Some researchers and companies in the drug-development field say the system might never be the same again.