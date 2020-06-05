CDC: Some Americans Are Misusing Cleaning Products–Including Drinking Them–in Effort to Kill Coronavirus

(STAT News) – To try to kill the novel coronavirus, some Americans are unsafely using disinfectants and cleaners, including washing food with bleach, using the products on bare skin, and inhaling and ingesting them, federal health officials reported Friday. Health experts caution explicitly against using cleaning products in those ways. The findings come from an online survey of 502 adults conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May.