At Least 7 Coronavirus Strains Circulating in Northern California, Study Finds

(UPI) – At least seven strains of the new coronavirus have been circulating in California since the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States started, an analysis published Monday by the journal Science has revealed. The findings suggest that the cases of the disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2, likely originated from several sources, including not only overseas travelers but also from visitors from other states — like Washington — as well, the authors said.