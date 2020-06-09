Artificial-Intelligence Aims to Tame the Coronavirus Literature

June 9, 2020

(Nature) – The COVID-19 literature has grown in much the same way as the disease’s transmission: exponentially. The NIH’s COVID-19 Portfolio, a website that tracks papers related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the disease it causes, lists more than 28,000 articles — far too many for any researcher to read (See ‘Explosive Growth’; code and data at github.com/jperkel/covidlit). But a fast-growing set of artificial-intelligence (AI) tools might help researchers and clinicians to quickly sift through the literature. Driven by a combination of factors — including the availability of a large collection of relevant papers, advances in natural-language processing (NLP) technology and the urgency of the pandemic itself — these tools use AI to find the studies that are most relevant to the user, and in some cases to extract specific findings from the results.

