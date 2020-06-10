Human Trials Are Beginning Early for One Possible Coronavirus Vaccine, Here’s Where the Others Stand

(Newsweek) – Human trials for one potential novel coronavirus vaccine will begin two months earlier than anticipated, Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday. The vaccine the company is creating through Janssen Pharmaceuticals, its drug development arm, joins 10 others that have already entered the clinical stage of development, which means they have received necessary approvals to begin testing on human subjects.