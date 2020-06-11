23andMe Says Its ‘Part of the Problem’ on Racial Inequality. We Asked Geneticists What the Company Can Do About It

(STAT News) – At the consumer genetics giant 23andMe, CEO Anne Wojcicki last week issued a remarkable statement calling her product “euro-centric” and saying her company is “part of the problem.” Competitor Ancestry put out its own statement saying it has “a long, long way to go to make our product experience as inclusive as it can possibly be for everyone.” And the DNA testing startup Nebula Genomics published a blog post about the lack of diversity in their field — a post that was drafted months ago, but which the company held off on publishing because of concerns about how it would be received.