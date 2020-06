No Means to Say Goodbye: Bolivian Brigades Gather Corpses of Poor COVID Victims

(Reuters) – The brigades, called “Avei” meaning goodbye in a local indigenous language, coordinate corpse collections with relatives and the police, and transport them to the nearest cemetery. They have also designed rudimentary coffins made from white cardboard, with an accompanying cardboard cross stuck on top, to donate to poor families and overwhelmed municipalities.