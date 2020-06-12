All Women Should Be Screened for Anxiety Disorders, Health Group Says

(NPR) – All adult and adolescent women and girls should be screened for anxiety, according to a new recommendation from a coalition of women’s health groups. The guidelines, issued by the Women’s Preventive Services Initiative, advise primary care doctors and other health providers to screen all female patients for anxiety disorders beginning at age 13. The panel of medical experts noted that untreated anxiety can have a wide range of repercussions for women’s lives, and screening may lead to earlier and more effective treatment.