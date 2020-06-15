Public Health Workers Fighting COVID-19 Are Threatened with Violence, Forced Out of Job

(NBC News) – In the battle against COVID-19, public health workers spread across states, cities and small towns make up an invisible army on the front lines.? But that army, which has suffered neglect for decades, is under assault when it’s needed most. Officials who usually work behind the scenes managing tasks like immunizations and water quality inspections have found themselves center stage. Elected officials and members of the public who are frustrated with the lockdowns and safety restrictions have at times turned public health workers into politicized punching bags, battering them with countless angry calls and even physical threats.