COVID-19: Hypertension Tied to Twofold Increase in Mortality

(Medscape) – Hypertension is associated with significantly increased mortality in patients with COVID-19, new research shows. Investigators examined the medical records of patients with COVID-19 and found a twofold increase in the relative risk of mortality among patients with hypertension, compared with normotensive patients. Among patients with COVID-19 and hypertension, untreated hypertension was associated with an approximately twofold increase in mortality, compared with treated hypertension.