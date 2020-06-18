COVID-19 Treatment Trial Approved for Patients Unable to Consent

(Sydney Morning Herald) – A NSW tribunal has given the green light for a potential trial of a COVID-19 treatment on critically ill patients who are unable to consent, concluding the trial was in their best interests and involved a low risk. In a decision in April, released publicly this week, the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal gave Liverpool Hospital consent to run a clinical trial of a new drug on adult intensive care patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).