South Asians Most Likely to Die in Hospital from COVID-19

(Newsweek) – People from South Asian backgrounds are the only group more likely to die from COVID-19 after they’ve been admitted to hospital, according to new research. The study, which is based on data from four in 10 of all hospital patients with COVID-19, showed that those from South Asian backgrounds were 20 percent more likely to die from the virus than white people. Other ethnic minority groups did not have a higher death rate after they had been admitted to hospital.