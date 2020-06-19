Black Men in England Three Times More Likely to Die of Covid-19 Than White Men

(The Guardian) – Black men in England and Wales are three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than white men, the Office for National Statistics has found. The study, which covered deaths in hospitals and in the community between 2 March and 15 May, found black men had the highest mortality rate from the disease. Among black men of all ages the death rate was 256 per 100,000 people, compared with 87 deaths per 100,000 for white men.