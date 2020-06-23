Appeals Court Reduces J&J Talc Verdict But Censures Company

(ABC News) – A Missouri appeals court has reduced a talcum powder verdict against Johnson & Johnson by more than half, even while ruling that the company knowingly sold a product that caused cancer. In the ruling announced Tuesday, the Eastern District Missouri Court of Appeals rejected the company’s request to throw out a St. Louis jury’s verdict in 2018 that awarded 22 plaintiffs $4.7 billion in response to claims that Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder causes ovarian cancer.