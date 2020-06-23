South Korea Officials Declare Second Wave of Coronavirus

(Newsweek) – Health officials in South Korea declared the country is going through a second wave of coronavirus infections after reporting a number of newly confirmed cases, especially in the Greater Seoul area. On Monday, the director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Jung Eun-kyeong, said South Korea’s Children’s Day, a national holiday that took place May 5, marked the beginning of a new wave of infections.