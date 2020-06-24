First Reported US Case of COVID-19 Linked to Guillain-Barre

(Medscape) – The first official US case of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) associated with COVID-19 has been reported by neurologists from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, further supporting a link between the virus and neurologic complications, including GBS. As previously reported by Medscape Medical News, physicians in China reported the first case of COVID-19 that initially presented as acute GBS. The patient was a 61-year-old woman returning home from Wuhan during the pandemic. Subsequently, physicians in Italy reported five cases of GBS in association with COVID-19.