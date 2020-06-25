Coronavirus: ‘Very Significant’ Resurgences in Europe Alarm WHO

(BBC) – Europe has seen an increase in weekly cases of Covid-19 for the first time in months as restrictions are eased, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. In 11 places, which include Armenia, Sweden, Moldova and North Macedonia, accelerated transmission has led to “very significant resurgence”, said Regional Director Dr Hans Henri Kluge. His warnings about the risk of resurgence had become reality, he said. If left unchecked, he warned health systems would be “pushed to the brink”.