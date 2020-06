World’s Second-Deadliest Ebola Outbreak Is Declared Over

(CNN) – The Democratic Republic of Congo’s battle against the world’s second-deadliest Ebola outbreak on record is officially over, the country’s health minister, Eteni Longondo, announced Thursday. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization regional director for Africa, said the announcement was made after no new cases were reported 42 days since the last survivor tested negative for the virus.