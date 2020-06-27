A Coronavirus Vaccine Is Still Months Away, But an Antibody Treatment Could Be Closer

(CNN) – Vaccines have gotten all the attention in the race to fight Covid-19, but there is a major push in the United States to develop antibody therapies to treat coronavirus. There’s so much of a push that some scientists think these treatments may be available this year, even before a vaccine. Antibodies are the proteins the body makes to fight infection. Since the Victorian era, scientists have harnessed this natural protection for treatments.