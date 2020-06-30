In the Covid-19 Death of a Hospital Food Worker, a Microcosm of the Pandemic

(STAT News) – That morning she hardly made it past the door. She was by the checkpoint where everyone was screened for coronavirus symptoms when she collapsed. A team rushed out of the emergency room with a stretcher, and carried her in. The doctor on duty, Luis Lobon, recognized her right away. She was someone he saw all the time, wheeling a trolley of meal trays to patients, someone he said hi to, but didn’t know well. Now, it scared him. I might be the last person she ever talks to, he thought.