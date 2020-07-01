FDA to Require 50 Percent Efficacy for COVID-19 Vaccines

(The Scientist) – The US Food and Drug Administration has released a set of guidelines outlining the approval process for future COVID-19 vaccines, stating that any product will need to prevent or decrease the severity of the disease by at least 50 percent. The new guidelines were released during a June 30 briefing with the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee during which senators sought assurances from FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, and other high-ranking health officials that the expedited speed of development wouldn’t compromise the integrity of the final product.