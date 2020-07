US Gets Almost All of the World’s Supply of Key Covid-19 Drug

(CNN) – The United States has been allocated almost all of the next few months’ supply of remdesivir, the only drug that’s known to work directly against Covid-19. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Monday that it had secured 100% of drug-maker Gilead’s projected production for July, and 90% of its production for August and September — plus more for clinical trials.