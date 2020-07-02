How Superspreading Is Fueling the Pandemic–And How We Can Stop It

(Vox) – We now know that, on average, people with the coronavirus infect about two other people and most actually pass the virus to just one other person, or to no one else at all. But some go on to infect many, many more, often before they even get symptoms. Many of these transmission chains begin with “superspreading” events, where one person (usually in a crowded indoor space) passes the virus to dozens of others. Early contact tracing studies suggest these events have been a large driver of transmission around the world. By some estimates, 10 percent of people have been causing 80 percent of new infections.