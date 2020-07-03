Australia Has a Flesh-Eating-Bacteria Problem

July 3, 2020

(The Atlantic) – Though Mikac had seen local television reports about an outbreak of this tropical disease in Victoria, it sounded so freakish, so unlikely, that he hardly considered it a possibility. But like hundreds of Australians before him, he was about to become all too familiar with Buruli, a slow-moving horror show that has proved, in many ways, even more baffling to infectious-disease researchers than the novel coronavirus. After decades of research, scientists still aren’t certain who, or what, is spreading this strange malady around the world.

Posted by

Posted in Global Bioethics, News, Public Health

Ad