After 13 Tons of Human Hair Products Seized, US Warns About Importing from Xinjiang, China

(ABC News) – Several branches of the U.S. government on Wednesday warned private companies against using supply chains tied to forced labor camps in China’s Xinjiang province. The advisory was issued shortly after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) authorities in Newark, New Jersey, seized about $800,000 worth imported goods from China, including human hair products.