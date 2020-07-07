Exclusive: US National Science Foundation Reveals First Details on Foreign-Influence Investigations

(Nature) – The US National Science Foundation (NSF) has for the first time released figures on actions taken against researchers who have been found to violate rules regarding the disclosure of foreign ties. Since 2018, the agency has reassigned suspended or terminated grants, forced institutions to return funds or barred researchers from applying for future funding in 16 to 20 cases where rules weren’t followed, according to Rebecca Keiser, the agency’s first chief of research security strategy and policy.