Accuracy of COVID-19 Antibody Tests Depend on Timing, Analysis Finds

(UPI) – Antibody testing might help determine whether people have had COVID-19, but its effectiveness depends on when the test occurs, according to an analysis published Thursday by the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. In general, the tests were better at detecting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, two or more weeks after the onset of symptoms, the reviewers found.