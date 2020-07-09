Why we still haven’t cloned humans — it’s not just ethics

(Business Insider) We’ve been able to clone human embryos for about seven years. But as far as we know, no one’s actually cloned a whole person. Turns out, ethics aren’t the only thing holding scientists back. Cloning isn’t the sci-fi marvel we think it is. It can be dangerous, often ineffective, and, most of all, we just haven’t thought of a good enough reason to do it. So, here’s why you’ll probably never have to fight your evil clone.