A Patient’s Experience in a Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

(Washington Post) I was one of the first people in the clinical trial for Moderna. There are 45 of us in Phase 1. This type of vaccine had never been given to humans before, so it’s a lot of unknowns. Sometimes I hear people discussing a vaccine like it’s some guaranteed silver bullet that should be ready to arrive on demand. We’re all starved for hope. I get it. But this isn’t magic. It’s science, which means protocols and phases and data to collect. There has to be room for trial and error. That’s part of what they’re learning from me.