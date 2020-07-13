Biologist behind groundbreaking Beothuk DNA study fighting ethics complaint

(CBC) The researcher who penned a breakthrough study earlier this year detailing DNA links between Beothuk people and contemporary Indigenous ones is now facing an ethics complaint about it.

The complaint against Steve Carr, a biology professor at Memorial University, comes from the school’s Office of the Vice-President for Research.

Carr told CBC he did nothing wrong, and the university has no right to complain since the study wasn’t under its jurisdiction. He said he still hasn’t been told the specifics of the allegation, lodged with the province’s Health Research Ethics Board.