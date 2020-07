Actual Covid-19 Case Count Could Be 6 to 24 Times Higher Than Official Estimates, CDC Study Shows

(STAT News) – The true number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. could be anywhere from six to 24 times higher than the confirmed number of cases, depending on location, according to a large federal study that relied on data from 10 U.S. cities and states. The vast majority of Americans, however, are still vulnerable to Covid-19.