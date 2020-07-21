What Does It Mean to Say a New Drug ‘Works’?

(Wired) – John Beigel’s problem was that not enough people were dying of Covid-19. Not that he wanted them to, of course. It’s just that, as bad as the pandemic has gotten, it hasn’t killed as many people as it seemed like it might. And Beigel, a researcher at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was designing a big study to see if an experimental antiviral drug called remdesivir would work against the disease. He and his team needed the right “end point”—the thing they could count, turn into data, and analyze. Mortality is a great end point. It’s right there in the name.