Clinical Trials Rebound After COVID-19 Crash, But Can Enrollment Gains Continue?

(Science) – For the hundreds of thousands of people enrolling in clinical trials every year—and for whom experimental therapies can offer a last hope—a new report provides some welcome news: Enrollment in clinical studies in the United States is on the rebound after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But a fresh surge of coronavirus cases could once again scramble studies aimed at testing disease treatments.