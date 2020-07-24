A Medical Student Couldn’t Find How Symptoms Look on Darker Skin. He Decided to Publish a Book About It.

(The Washington Post) – Malone Mukwende, a 20-year-old medical student, found himself repeatedly asking the same question: “But what will it look like on darker skin?” He’s publishing a book to answer that question. Since his first class at St George’s, University of London, “I noticed a lack of teaching about darker skin tones, and how certain symptoms appear differently in those who aren’t white,” said Mukwende, who recently completed his second year of study in the medical program.