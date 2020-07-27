An Ethics Guide for Tech Gets Rewritten with Workers in Mind

(Wired) – Two years later, some things have changed. But it’s not CEOs who are leading the charge. It’s the workers—engineers, designers, product managers—who have become the loudest voices for reform in the industry. So when it came time for the Omidyar Network to refresh its tool kit, it became clear that a new target audience was needed. “We realized how much the scene had changed,” says Sarah Drinkwater, Omidyar Network’s director of beneficial tech. “We believe really firmly that the people who are going to force the change through are the workers, not the leaders.”