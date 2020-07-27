Covid-19 Vaccines May Cause Mild Side Effects, Experts Say, Stressing Need for Education, Not Alarm

(STAT News) – While the world awaits the results of large clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines, experts say the data so far suggest one important possibility: The vaccines may carry a bit of a kick. In vaccine parlance, they appear to be “reactogenic,” meaning they have induced short-term discomfort in a percentage of the people who have received them in clinical trials. This kind of discomfort includes headache, sore arms, fatigue, chills, and fever.