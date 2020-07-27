Vietnam Confirms 11 New Coronavirus Cases, Imposes Quarantine and Evacuations

(NPR) – Vietnamese officials thought they had the coronavirus under control. And for months, they were right. Through strict measures swiftly imposed, Vietnam had virtually eliminated the coronavirus within its borders by late April. Now the virus seems to be spreading. As of Monday night in Vietnam, 11 new cases had been reported, bringing the country’s total to 431 and sparking a litany of new virus control measures.