The Panopticon Is Already Here

July 30, 2020

(The Atlantic) – Xi’s pronouncements on AI have a sinister edge. Artificial intelligence has applications in nearly every human domain, from the instant translation of spoken language to early viral-outbreak detection. But Xi also wants to use AI’s awesome analytical powers to push China to the cutting edge of surveillance. He wants to build an all-seeing digital system of social control, patrolled by precog algorithms that identify potential dissenters in real time.

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Global Bioethics, highlights, Human Dignity, Informed Consent, News, Public Health

Ad