‘We Could See This Tsunami of People Coming’: Inside the Secret World of Intensive Care

(The Guardian) – By mid-March, intensive care was at the centre of the unfolding drama. ICUs were expanded to deal with the most serious Covid-19 cases, while surrounding wards were quickly repurposed to support them. As the crisis deepened and the prime minister himself was, for a brief period, cared for by an ICU team, critical care soon occupied a new place in the UK’s consciousness. Numbers of critical cases have since declined across most of the country, but Brunner said he and his team are still working harder than ever before.