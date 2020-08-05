US to Pay Johnson and Johnson $1 Billion for COVID-19 Vaccine

(Voice of America) – The U.S. has agreed to pay Johnson and Johnson more than $1 billion to create 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a deal announced Wednesday by the company. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is in its experimental phase, currently using early-stage human trials in the U.S. and Belgium. Late-stage human trials of the vaccine are scheduled for September, according to Johnson and Johnson’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Stoffels.