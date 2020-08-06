Healthcare Workers of Color Nearly Twice as Likely to Contract Covid-19–Study

August 6, 2020

(The Guardian) – Healthcare workers of color were more likely to care for patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, more likely to report inadequate or reused protective gear and nearly twice as likely as white colleagues to test positive for the coronavirus, according to a new study from Harvard Medical School. The study also showed that healthcare workers of color were five times more likely than the general public to test positive for Covid-19.

