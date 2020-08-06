Some Volunteers Want to Be Infected with Coronavirus to Help Find a Vaccine. But It Isn’t That Simple.

(FiveThirtyEight) – Given the urgency to find a vaccine for COVID-19, these kinds of trials are attracting a lot of attention from researchers, bioethicists and the public at large. It’s encouraging that there are tens of thousands of people like Kleinwaks willing to put their health, and their lives, on the line to get a vaccine sooner. But human challenge trials are not as simple a proposition as they seem, and there’s ongoing debate within the scientific community about whether the risks outweigh the benefits.