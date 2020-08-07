Covid-19 Patients Not Showing Symptoms May Carry Just as Much Virus as Those Who Do, New Study Finds

(CNN) – Covid-19 patients not showing symptoms may have similar amounts of the novel coronavirus in their bodies as those who do show symptoms, according to a new study from South Korea. This would suggest that they could still spread the virus to others. The study, published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine on Thursday, included data on 303 Covid-19 patients who were in isolation in March at a community treatment center in South Korea. The patients, mostly young adults, had a median age of 25.