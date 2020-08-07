Heart Attack Death Rate Doubled During COVID-19 Pandemic, Study Says

(UPI) – People who have a severe heart attack are more than twice as likely to die during the COVID-19 pandemic than they would have been in 2018-19, before the disease impacted the United States, according to an analysis published Friday by JAMA Cardiology. Those who suffer a type of heart attack in which one of the heart’s major arteries is blocked were 2.4 times more likely to die during the pandemic period, likely because they put off seeking medical care, the researchers said.