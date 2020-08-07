Beirut Explosion: UN Warns of Lebanon Humanitarian Crisis

(BBC) – UN agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis in Lebanon after Tuesday’s devastating blast in Beirut. Lebanon was already suffering a major economic downturn before the explosion, which left at least 154 people dead, 5,000 injured and 300,000 homeless. The World Food Programme said the damage to Beirut’s port would interrupt food supplies and push prices up. The World Health Organization said the health system was seriously damaged, with three hospitals out of action.